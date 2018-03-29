The daughter of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal, who with her father was poisoned with a nerve agent at his home in England earlier this month, is no longer in critical condition and is improving rapidly, the hospital said on Thursday.

Yulia Skripal, 33, and her 66-year-old father were found on March 4 slumped on a bench in the southern English city of Salisbury where the former Russian double agent lived.

British counterterrorism police believe a nerve toxin had been left on the front door of his home. Last week, a British judge said the Skripals might have suffered permanent brain damage as a result of the attack.

"I’m pleased to be able to report an improvement in the condition of Yulia Skripal," Christine Blanshard, medical director for Salisbury District Hospital, said in a statement.

"She has responded well to treatment but continues to receive expert clinical care 24 hours a day."

Her father remained in critical but stable condition, the hospital said.

Dana Lewis is following the story from London. He says Yulia Skripal is likely to be questioned as an eye-witness if she makes a full recovery.

Britain has blamed the attempted murder on Russian President Vladimir Putin and expelled 23 Russians it said were spies working under diplomatic cover in retaliation.