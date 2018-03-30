WORLD
Tesla recalls 123,000 cars for power steering fix
Tesla Inc said it was voluntarily recalling Model S sedans built before April 2016 in order to replace bolts in the power steering component.
Tesla, which until recently had been seen as cruising to a bright future, has suddenly hit a rough stretch as fresh concerns over the future of autonomous vehicles have exacerbated worries over its ability to hit production targets. / AFP Archive
March 30, 2018

Tesla on Thursday issued a voluntary recall of 123,000 Model S cars to replace a power steering bolt that could corrode due to salt used on winter roads.

No accidents or injuries have been caused by a flaw that prompted the decision to replace the part in all Model S vehicles built before April of 2016, according to the Silicon Valley-based company.

"If the bolts fail, the driver is still able to steer the car, but increased force is required due to loss or reduction of power assist," Tesla said in an email to Model S owners whose cars are impacted by the recall.

"This primarily makes the car harder to drive at low speeds and for parallel parking, but does not materially affect control at high speed, where only small steering wheel force is needed."

No other Tesla models were involved in the recall.

The corrosion has only been noticed in places where winter roads are frequently salted to melt snow or ice, but all Model S vehicles with the part will be retrofitted in a protective move, according to Tesla.

Tesla shares that ended the Nasdaq trading day up lost 2.5 percent to $259.40 after hours.

SOURCE:AFP
