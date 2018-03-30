A standing-room-only crowd packed into a church on Thursday to celebrate the life of a 22-year-old black man who was shot to death by Sacramento police, prompting angry protests in California's capital city and a resolve to force changes in police departments around the country.

The musical and scriptural celebration of Stephon Clark's life was interrupted by his emotional brother Stevante, who hugged and kissed the casket, led the crowd in chanting his brother's name, pounded his chest and shouted. Others on the stage attempted to calm him, with limited success.

The Reverend Al Sharpton hugged and consoled him and told the crowd not to judge how families grieve.

"This brother could be any one of us, so let them express and grieve," Sharpton said as he delivered the eulogy with Stevante Clark clutching him around the neck. "We are proud of them for standing up for justice."

Later Thursday, about 100 protesters blocked downtown streets for the third day in a row during rush hour while the police maintained heavy security outside the downtown NBA arena that protesters blocked fans from entering during two previous games.

Clark was killed on March 18 by two Sacramento police officers responding to a report of someone breaking car windows. Video of the nighttime incident released by police shows a man later identified as Clark running into the backyard of his grandparent's home where police fired 20 rounds at him after screaming "gun, gun, gun."

It turned out Clark was holding a mobile phone.

"I am...Stephon Clark"

About 500 people attended the funeral, where friends and family shared memories of Stephon Clark's "keen dancing ability," sense of humor and smarts, and his desire to be a good father to his two young sons. Speakers frequently started call-and-response chants of "I am ... Stephon Clark."

Clark's name has been a rallying cry at protests and calls for police reform in California and beyond. Families of people killed by police marched on Thursday in Compton, calling for more transparency in use-of-force investigations, and the night before a small group of protesters gathered in New York City.