WORLD
1 MIN READ
Myanmar's transition to democracy marred by ethnic cleansing allegations
Friday marks two years since a civilian government was sworn into office in Myanmar, ending decades of complete military rule. The road to democracy since then has been rocky.
Myanmar's transition to democracy marred by ethnic cleansing allegations
Aung San Suu Kyi is still widely regarded as a heroine in Myanmar, even though her reputation lies shattered globally for failing to speak up on behalf of the country's Rohingya Muslim community. / Reuters
March 30, 2018

Two years ago, Aung San Suu Kyi took charge of the country's first civilian government in decades.

But Myanmar's security forces have been accused of a violent military crackdown that forced some 700,000 Rohingya to flee over the border into squalid camps in Bangladesh, in what the UN has branded as "ethnic cleansing" with possible "hallmarks of genocide".

The military justifies its campaign as a legitimate response to Rohingya militant attacks against police posts in August.

Recommended

Dave Grunebaum reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report