After YPG terrorism, Afrin villagers fear landmines
Defeated terrorists leave behind hidden booby traps haunting war-weary residents of Syria's northwestern region.
The residents of Shamanli village in Afrin say they risk hitting landmines planted by the YPG terrorists. / TRTWorld
March 30, 2018

Turkey's Operation Olive Branch has driven the YPG/PKK terrorists out of Syria's northwestern Afrin district. 

But booby traps and landmines are still littered across the area, even hidden inside villagers' homes. 

"We can't sleep peacefully at night. The mines are everywhere. We live in our houses like prisoners," said Abdo Abouda, a resident of Shamanli village.

The hidden explosives killed 13 people including 2 Turkish soldiers who were defusing the mines earlier in this week.

Recommended

"This is a horrible situation here. War ends, but the impacts remain. We don't want to keep suffering even after the war finishes," said another villager Nabi Muhammed. 

TRT World'sMelinda Nucifora has more from Afrin. 

SOURCE:TRT World
