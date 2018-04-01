Hundreds of Catalan independence supporters marched in Berlin on Sunday to demand the release of ex-regional president Carles Puigdemont, who was arrested in Germany last week and faces extradition to Spain on rebellion charges.

Huddled under umbrellas in the rainy German capital, the protesters walked from Brandenburg Gate to the justice ministry, carrying banners that read "Free Puigdemont and the Catalan political prisoners" and "Spain is not a democracy."

In an audio message from prison, Puigdemont addressed the protesters urging them "not to let their guard down in the face of a state which is acting in an increasingly authoritarian way."

It was their right to "decide on their future," he added.

Many of the protesters also waved Catalonia's blue, yellow and red separatist flag as they took part in the rally organised by the German branch of the Catalan National Assembly (ANC), a grassroots pro-independence group.

"What we want to say is simply: free our elected Catalan politicians," said 34-year-old marketing worker Monica Zaldivar, who accused the Spanish government of using the courts to go after Catalan leaders instead of trying to find a political solution.

"For me, it's about democracy in Spain," she said.

One of the organisers, Ferran Cornella said he estimated the crowd to number "400 or 500" people, while police gave a tally of over 300 demonstrators.

Catalans also protesting