Asian stocks fell for a second day on Tuesday amid jitters about US-Chinese trade tensions and mounting public scrutiny of technology companies.

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.1 percent to 3,129.55 points and Tokyo's Nikkei 225 dropped 0.9 percent to 21,199.98. Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.9 percent to 29,828.46.

Investors worry China's decision to raise tariffs on $3 billion of US goods including pork, apples and steel pipe raises the risk of a broader conflict that might depress global trade.

The amount of goods affected is a small share of China's $150 billion in annual imports of US goods.

But investors see a bigger fight looming over US President Donald Trump's approval of possible higher duties on $50 billion of Chinese goods in response to complaints Beijing steals or pressures foreign companies to hand over technology.

"The risk of a downward spiral to tit-for-tat trade measures has appreciably increased," said Weiliang Chang of Mizuho Bank in a report.

China's foreign minister tried to reassure companies and investors that Beijing, the No 1 trading partner for all of its Asian neighbours, wasn't closing its markets.

"Despite the rise of protectionism in the world, China will remain committed to openness (and) will open wider to the rest of the world," said Wang Yi at a news conference.

Elsewhere in the region, Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 shed 0.1 percent to 5,752.70. Seoul's Kospi retreated 0.6 percent to 2,429.18. Benchmarks in Taiwan and Southeast Asia also declined.