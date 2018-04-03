Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa is due to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday as he seeks continued support from a major partner that previously backed his ousted predecessor Robert Mugabe.

Mnangagwa will be greeted by Xi at Beijing's Great Hall of the People during his first state visit to China since taking power. It's not Mnangagwa's first visit to the country. Decades ago he received military training in China as a young liberation fighter.

Mnangagwa took office as president in November, 2017 after a military takeover ended Mugabe's 37-year reign. A long-time opponent of colonial rule, following liberation from White minority rule, Mnangagwa has also been accused of playing a key role in his predecessor's later-day rule that left Zimbabwe's economy in ruins and under sanctions.

In an interview with China's Xinhua state news service, Mnangagwa said his trip was to "say thank you not only to the president of China but also the people of China for standing and supporting Zimbabwe during the hard times when the West imposed sanctions on us."

He will also seek to sell Zimbabwe as a destination for Chinese investment, he said, adding that he would participate in economic forums aimed at attracting business to the country.

"It's an issue of leapfrogging after 18 years of isolation so that we catch up with the rest of the developing countries."

Mnangagwa has firsthand experience of sanctions: he was targeted by EU and US measures imposed on Mugabe and his close allies over violence and intimidation surrounding Zimbabwe's 2008 presidential campaign.

But Mugabe sacked Mnangagwa from his job as vice president in November over a succession tussle with the first lady, Grace Mugabe, setting off a crisis that led to the veteran president's ouster.