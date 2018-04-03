The judge in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial gave his legal defence a huge boost on Tuesday, ruling his lawyers could call a witness who said the accuser talked about framing a celebrity before she went to police in 2005 with allegations about the comedian.

Judge Steven O'Neill also helped the defence case by ruling that jurors could hear how much Cosby paid accuser Andrea Constand in a 2006 civil settlement.

O'Neill ruled that Marguerite Jackson could take the witness stand after he blocked her from testifying at the first trial ‚ which ended in a hung jury ‚ saying her testimony would be hearsay.

Jackson's testimony was crucial to a defence plan to portray Constand as a greedy liar. Constand's lawyer has said Jackson was not telling the truth. The judge issued one caveat to the ruling, saying he could revisit his decision after Constand's testimony.

O'Neill also hinted during a pretrial hearing last week that he could keep jurors from hearing Cosby's prior testimony in a deposition about giving Quaaludes to women before sex. He said he wouldn't rule on that until it was brought up at the retrial.

Jury selection

Tuesday's rulings came ahead of the second day of jury selection in suburban Philadelphia. Cosby swung his cane and said, "Good morning, good morning," as he walked into the courtroom.

Just one juror was seated as jury selection began on Monday. Things moved at a far quicker pace on the opening day of Cosby's first trial last spring, when five jurors were selected.

The young man picked as a retrial juror said he did not know anything about Cosby's case. Nearly everyone else in the initial jury pool of 120 suburban Philadelphia residents indicated they knew about the charges against Cosby.

Three-quarters of them were sent home as they said they already had formed an opinion about Cosby's guilt or innocence.