Brazil's attorney general on Tuesday urged the country's top court to reject a request by former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to stay out of prison while he appeals a corruption conviction.

Attorney General Raquel Dodge called Da Silva's habeas corpus request an "exaggeration," arguing that delaying his sentence would amount to a failure of the justice system. The Supreme Federal Tribunal was expected to make a decision on the request on Wednesday.

"Tomorrow the Supreme Federal Tribunal must make one of its most notable, significant and important judgments," Dodge said during a session of the Superior Council of the Public Prosecutor's Office.

Dodge added that only affluent people who could "pay super-expensive lawyers" were able to stay out of prison by submitting repeated appeals.

TRT World's Michael Fox reports.

Trading favours