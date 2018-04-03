WORLD
Brazil court urged to reject Lula's bid to avoid jail
Attorney General Raquel Dodge argued that delaying the former president's sentence for a corruption conviction would amount to a failure of the justice system.
Brazil's attorney general has called for former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, seen here at a rally, to be jailed and urged the courts to reject his bid to stay out of jail while he fights to overturn a corruption conviction. / Reuters
April 3, 2018

Brazil's attorney general on Tuesday urged the country's top court to reject a request by former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to stay out of prison while he appeals a corruption conviction.

Attorney General Raquel Dodge called Da Silva's habeas corpus request an "exaggeration," arguing that delaying his sentence would amount to a failure of the justice system. The Supreme Federal Tribunal was expected to make a decision on the request on Wednesday.

"Tomorrow the Supreme Federal Tribunal must make one of its most notable, significant and important judgments," Dodge said during a session of the Superior Council of the Public Prosecutor's Office.

Dodge added that only affluent people who could "pay super-expensive lawyers" were able to stay out of prison by submitting repeated appeals.

TRT World's Michael Fox reports.

Trading favours

Da Silva, who leads preference polls for October's presidential election, was convicted last year of trading favors with a construction company for a promised beachfront apartment. The initial conviction, levelled by Judge Sergio Moro, was upheld in January by an appeals court in Porto Alegre, which increased the sentence to 12 years and one month.

Da Silva has always maintained his innocence, arguing this case and several others against him are a ploy to keep him off the ballot.

While Da Silva can appeal the conviction to higher courts, under Brazilian law he must begin serving his sentence since the initial appeal was upheld.

If his petition is denied, Da Silva would be arrested and jailed.

Chief Justice Carmen Lucia called for calm, regardless of Wednesday's outcome.

"We live in times of intolerance and intransigence against people and institutions," she said in a written statement. "For this very reason, this is a time when one must ask for serenity. Serenity so that ideological differences are not a source of social disorder."

