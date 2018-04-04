Bayern Munich fought back with a deflected own goal and a late header from Thiago to claim a 2-1 win at Sevilla in an exciting Champions League quarter-final, first-leg clash on Tuesday.

Pablo Sarabia had put Sevilla ahead in the 32nd minute when he got the better of Juan Bernat to control Sergio Escudero's cross and fire home at the back post.

However, five minutes later Bayern levelled when Sevilla's Jesus Navas agonisingly deflected Franck Ribery's cross past home goalkeeper David Soria at the near post.

With Sevilla tiring, five-time European champions Bayern took advantage and Thiago headed the winner with the help of a deflection off Sergio Escudero in the 68th minute.

"Sevilla are a good team and it's not easy here," said Ribery. "We reacted well to going behind. You can't make any mistakes, you always have to be awake."

Slice of fortune

Experienced Bayern coach Jupp Heynckes said his team needed a slice of fortune to help turn the tide in their favour.

"Psychologically it was very important to equalise quickly, even if it took a bit of luck," he said. "But if we want to win the Champions League we need to improve."

Vincenzo Montella's Sevilla were unlucky to go in level at the break, having had the better of the first half and demonstrating the spirit that saw them knock out Manchester United in the last 16.