Brazil's Supreme Court was on the verge of rejecting on Wednesday former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's plea to remain out of prison while he appeals a corruption conviction, a case that has sharply divided the country, cast a shadow over this year's presidential election and stirred rumblings in the army.

The leftist leader is still Brazil's most popular politician, despite his conviction and six separate pending corruption trials. He is the front-runner in all polling for the presidential election in October, though his conviction will likely bar him from running.

The Supreme Court is split on Lula's request to be allowed to exhaust his appeals before beginning to serve a 12-year prison sentence for taking bribes.

TRT World spoke to Michael Fox in Santa Catarina, southern Brazil.

A pivotal vote was cast late on Wednesday by justice Rosa Weber, who voted against Lula's request to avoid jail. Weber was seen as a swing vote, and her decision likely means a majority will vote that the leader can be sent to prison.

However, six justices still must weigh in, and the final result could be delayed until Thursday, or put off indefinitely if any remaining justice requests more time to make a decision.

Lower court judges, the country's top prosecutor and business groups have urged the court to abide by its own 2016 ruling that defendants can be jailed if a conviction is upheld on a first appeal, as Lula's was earlier this year.

Before that ruling, appeals in Brazil's complex and badly backlogged legal system could stretched out for several years, guaranteeing impunity for those rich enough to afford lawyers who could launch countless technical appeals.

Military weighs in

Brazilian society remains deeply divided one and a half years after President Dilma Rousseff was impeached and removed from office amid a corruption scandal and economic crisis.