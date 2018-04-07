Hungary's main political parties held their last major rallies before Sunday's parliamentary elections, harshly criticising their rivals two days before voters go to the polls.

In the city of Szekesfehervar, where Hungarian kings were crowned for centuries, Prime Minister Viktor Orban warned again Friday about the supposed dangers of mass migration.

Orban claimed that Hungary's opposition parties — in cahoots with the United Nations, the European Union and wealthy philanthropist George Soros — will settle "the first 10,000 immigrants in Hungary this year," if they win Sunday over his right-wing nationalist Fidesz party.

"Go tell everyone that migration is the rust that slowly but surely consumes our nation," Orban told supporters packed into a city square. "If migration comes ... our economic growth will all be in vain. We won't have the means to support families or pay pensions."

Despite the scare-mongering, Orban backers in the crowd were more impressed by his government's economic and social policies than the issue of migration.

"Now, you get so much. Schoolbooks are free up until the eighth grade," said Margit Nemeti, explaining that she supports Orban because he is making life easier for her children and grandchild.

"Orban speaks the language of the people and he works for the people," said Antal Nyari, an 83-year-old retired engineer.

A handful of protesters trying to enter Orban's rally were violently ejected by security guards. In the capital of Budapest, a Jobbik politician said he was beaten when he tried to stop Fidesz supporters from vandalising Jobbik billboards.

TRT World's Sara Firth looks at Jobbik, the main opposition party running in the election.