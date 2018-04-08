WORLD
Afrin people find their homes ransacked by YPG
In northern Syria, residents are returning to villages that were once controlled by the YPG. Turkey's military and the FSA pushed the terror group out of the Afrin region in recently but rebuilding lives is likely to be a slower process.
Nabil Macid and TRT World's correspondent walk in front of YPG racked olive oil factory, April 8 2018. / TRTWorld
April 8, 2018

In Arabviran village, a father of five was a wealthy farmer but lost much of his life's work to the YPG.

Nabil Macid says he was targeted because of being a Turkmen. The terrorists used his house as a shelter. In his absence, the house was ransacked as well as his olive oil factory.

Nabil says the YPG forced him to join their ranks. They held him in a military camp in Afrin for 50 days but he was able to break out during the first day of the Turkish-led operation.

Despite the turmoil, he now plans to rebuild what he calls "his empire".

TRT World'sAlaattin Kilic tells his story. 

SOURCE:TRT World
