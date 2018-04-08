World champion Peter Sagan timed his effort perfectly to become the first rider since 1981 to claim the Paris-Roubaix 'Monument' classic with the rainbow jersey on his shoulders as he tamed his rivals in awe-inspiring fashion on Sunday.

The Slovakian accelerated 55 km from the finish line at the Roubaix Velodrome to catch the day's breakaway riders and get rid of the strongest of them, Swiss Silvan Dillier, in a sprint finish.

Tour of Flanders champion Niki Terpstra, of the Netherlands, came home third in the 257km race, 54.5km of them being the famed cobbled sectors in northern France.

Terpstra his Quick Step-Floors team, who had been dominant on the Flanders classics so far, simply could not contain the Bora-Hansgrohe leader Sagan.

Once the man who won the last three editions of the road cycling world championships jumped away from the group of main favourites with 55km left, he never looked back.

Sagan demonstrated great sang-froid in a nail-biting finish at the end of the 'Hell of the North' to add to his 2016 Tour of Flanders title.

'Queen of the Classics'