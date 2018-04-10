BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Apple says all its facilities now powered by clean energy
The California tech giant said its retail stores, offices, data centers and co-located facilities in 43 countries were operating with nonpolluting or renewable energy.
Apple says all its facilities now powered by clean energy
Tim Cook, Chief Executive Officer of Apple Inc., speaks at an education-focused event at Lane Technical College Prep High School in Chicago, Illinois, US. March 27, 2018. / Reuters
April 10, 2018

Apple said Monday it had achieved a goal of "100 percent clean energy" for its facilities around the world.

The California tech giant said its retail stores, offices, data centers and co-located facilities in 43 countries were operating with nonpolluting or renewable energy.

Nine additional manufacturing partners have committed to power all of their Apple production with clean energy, bringing the total number of supplier commitments to 23.

"We're committed to leaving the world better than we found it," Apple chief executive Tim Cook said in a statement.

"After years of hard work, we're proud to have reached this significant milestone.

Recommended

"We're going to keep pushing the boundaries of what is possible with the materials in our products, the way we recycle them, our facilities and our work with suppliers to establish new creative and forward-looking sources of renewable energy because we know the future depends on it."

The news follows a similar announcement from Google, which claimed in December it had attained a goal of 100 percent renewable energy.

Apple said the company and its partners are building renewable energy projects around the world, including solar arrays and wind farms, as well as emerging technologies like biogas fuel cells, micro-hydro generation systems and energy storage technologies. 

The company said it has 25 operational renewable energy projects around the world, totaling 626 megawatts of generation capacity. 

It also has 15 more projects in construction. Once built, over 1.4 gigawatts of renewable energy generation will be spread across 11 countries.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Indonesia calls on EU to lift duties on stainless steel after WTO ruling
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
US tech giants built on H-1B talent
A brave new world: Are we ready to hand over the reins of power to AI?
By Ozan Ahmet Cetin
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Musk's X to appeal Indian court order enabling mass content takedown requests
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
US-based coffee chain Starbucks to lay off hundreds of staff