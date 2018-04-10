President Xi Jinping promised to cut auto import taxes, open China's markets and improve conditions for foreign companies in a speech on Tuesday.

Speaking at a business conference, Xi made no direct mention of his American counterpart, Donald Trump, or the tariff spat.

But he mentioned themes that are key irritants in relations with Washington, repeating pledges to open China's banking and finance industries to foreign ownership and to protect the intellectual property of foreign companies.

Xi tried to position China as a defender of free trade and cooperation in response to Trump's "America first" calls for import restrictions and an overhaul of trade deals to make them more favourable to the United States.

"China's door of opening up will not be closed and will only open wider," said Xi at the Boao Forum for Asia on the southern island of Hainan.

Xi said Beijing will "significantly lower" tariffs on auto imports this year and ease restrictions on foreign ownership in the auto industry "as soon as possible."