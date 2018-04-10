Colombia's peace deal with the former FARC rebels is at risk of failure after the arrest of a soon-to-be congressman from the now-political party on drug trafficking charges, the group said on Tuesday.

Seusis Hernandez, known by his nom de guerre Jesus Santrich, was indicted by a US grand jury for conspiring with three others to export 10 tonnes of cocaine, worth $320 million in street value, to the United States, Colombia's attorney general said on Monday.

He will remain in Colombian custody until a US request for extradition is formalised, the attorney general said.

Hernandez was a rebel negotiator for more than four years at peace talks between the government and the FARC, which kept its initials but renamed itself the Revolutionary Alternative Common Force when it became a political party.

The talks resulted in an accord that ended more than 52 years of fighting between the two sides and prompted more than 12,000 FARC fighters and sympathizers to hand in thousands of weapons, in what the government says is an irreversible peace process.