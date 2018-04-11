TÜRKİYE
Turkey will not accept 'fait accompli' in Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean
Turkish Chief of General Staff Hulusi Akar says Ankara will never allow its interests in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean to be compromised.
Turkey's Chief of General Staff Hulusi Akar pictured in this undated photo. / AA
April 11, 2018

Turkish Chief of General Staff Hulusi Akar during a visit to Turkish military installations in the western part of the country on Tuesday said, "We will never allow a 'fait accompli' in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean and all necessary measures have been taken with determination towards this goal."

Akar alongside the other top Turkish military brass was at Golcuk and Gallipoli area military headquarters and fleet command to visit troops and conduct inspections, Turkish General Staff said in a statement released late Tuesday.

Akar was referring to the recent developments between Turkey and Greece in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean and said that Turkey hoped to solve the current problems in the region within the framework of international law and good neighbourly relations.

"But nevertheless, a 'fait accompli' in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean will never be allowed. We have taken all necessary precautions and will continue taking them with the same determination," added Akar.

Turkey has been at loggerheads with Greece over the disputed Kardak/Imia islets in the Aegean Sea, having almost gone to war over the territories in 1996.

In February, the Turkish Navy intercepted a Greek ship near the islets, bringing tensions between the two NATO members to a new high.

Turkey also objects to “unilateral hydrocarbon-related activities” undertaken by Greek Cypriots in Eastern Mediterranean.

Turkey blocked a ship that was hired by the Greek Cypriot administration to drill for oil off the coast of the island in February.

Turkey, as one of the guarantor state for Cyprus, opposes the drilling, saying it flouts the rights of the Turkish Cypriots' natural resources.

SOURCE:AA
