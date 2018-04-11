WORLD
1 MIN READ
Libya's traditional craftsmen struggle to survive
The Libyan uprising of 2011 and the ensuing civil war not only dealt a huge blow to the overall economy of the country, the violence also made its ancient craft bleed.
Libya's traditional craftsmen struggle to survive
Libyan craftsmen complain of lack of support from the successive governments as they struggle through difficult times. / TRTWorld
April 11, 2018

Although handicrafts are central to Libyan culture, its traditional craftsmen today are going through difficult times.

The Libyan uprising of 2011 and the ensuing civil war dealt a huge blow to the economy of what once was north Africa's richest state.

The ancient craft also suffered at the hands of violence that led to the decline in the country's tourism.

Recommended

''This craft is part of our identity and a tourist income ... It is our moral responsibility to preserve our culture. We also need to encourage the young people to take part in this, '' says Jamal Daqizi, a silk weaver.

TRT World 's Alaattin Kilic reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues