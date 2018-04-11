Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim on Wednesday told Russia and the United States to end their "street fighting" over Syria, saying it was time to put aside a rivalry that risked harming civilians.

"It's street fighting. They are fighting like street bullies. But who is paying the price? It's civilians," Yildirim said in a televised speech in Istanbul.

"Now is not the time for rivalry. It's the time to heal the wounds in the region and to come together," he said.

Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag, speaking in Ankara on Wednesday, also said problems in Syria cannot be resolved through "military means."

“Turkey from the very beginning said conflicts in the region [Syria] must be stopped and problems here could not be resolved through military means," Bozdag told reporters in the capital Ankara.

“We also said a political solution is quite important.”

His remarks came after US President Donald Trump warned Russia on Wednesday to brace for American engagement in Syria.

"Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and "smart!", " Trump tweeted on Wednesday.

On Monday, the US president vowed to take action within two days following a suspected chemical attack in Syria's Douma.

Efforts to find a diplomatic solution at the UN Security Council on Tuesday failed, with Washington and Moscow opposing each other's rival motions to set up an international investigation into chemical weapons use.