Taliban militants captured a district in Afghanistan's Ghazni province near the provincial capital early on Thursday and killed more than a dozen people including the district's governor, a police official said.

Ghazni's Khawaja Omari district was considered one of the province's safest districts.

The militants killed district governor Ali Dost Shams, his bodyguards, seven police officers and five government intelligence agents, said Ramazan Ali Mohseni, deputy police chief in Ghazni.

The Taliban then torched the district headquarters, he said.