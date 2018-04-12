WORLD
2 MIN READ
Taliban seize district in Afghanistan's Ghazni province
The Afghan Taliban also killed a dozen people including the district governor Ali Dost Shams, his bodyguards, seven police officers and five government intelligence agents.
Taliban seize district in Afghanistan's Ghazni province
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement 20 police officers were killed in the attack. / Reuters Archive
April 12, 2018

Taliban militants captured a district in Afghanistan's Ghazni province near the provincial capital early on Thursday and killed more than a dozen people including the district's governor, a police official said.

Ghazni's Khawaja Omari district was considered one of the province's safest districts.

The militants killed district governor Ali Dost Shams, his bodyguards, seven police officers and five government intelligence agents, said Ramazan Ali Mohseni, deputy police chief in Ghazni.

The Taliban then torched the district headquarters, he said.

Recommended

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement 20 police officers were killed in the attack.

The fall of Khawaja Omari to the Taliban extends their territory closer to the provincial capital, also called Ghazni, a city of 150,000 people 150 km (95 miles) southwest of the Afghan capital, Kabul.

Fighting in Afghanistan traditionally increases in the spring, when warmer weather melts snow that has been blocking mountain passes, increasing the mobility of the insurgents.

The Taliban usually announce the launch of a spring offensive in April. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues