WORLD
1 MIN READ
Texans worry about Mexico border deployment
Some Texans worry the deployment of 1,000 soldiers will harm relations with their neighbours.
Texans worry about Mexico border deployment
Members of the Texas National Guard watch the Mexico-US border from an outpost along the Rio Grande in Roma, Texas, US, on April 11, 2018. / Reuters
April 12, 2018

The National Guard has started to arrive along the US border with Mexico. The state of Texas is among the first to send soldiers to protect the border. 

Roma Texas is a quiet town along the US-Mexican border. Several members of the US National Guard have been deployed there to boost border security. Although some of the town's 10,000 residents welcome their presence, others are concerned. 

“I think it's more of a perception issue than they are providing any type of border security. They're not in the way of anything, all we want to do is continue our border life and trading with our neighbours in Mexico," Freddy Guerra, Assistant City Manager of Roma, says.

Recommended

Reagan Des Vignes reports.

Explore
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues