Israel to investigate killing of Palestinian journalist
“The Israeli army has procedures in place, every time a person is being hit, injured (or killed), an investigation is opened, soldiers are questioned,” Israel’s ambassador to Turkey, Eitan Na’eh, tells TRT World.
Israel’s ambassador to Turkey, Eitan Na’eh, defended the actions of the Israeli army on The Newsmakers on TRT World on April 12th, 2018. / TRTWorld
April 12, 2018

Israel’s ambassador to Turkey, Eitan Na’eh, has told TRT World’s The Newsmakers programme, that his government is investigating the killing of Palestinian journalist Yasser Murtaja, contradicting an earlier statement from the Israeli defence minister.

Israeli soldiers shot him during demonstrations near the Gaza border last week. At first, Israel said he was a Hamas militant, and that his death did not warrant an inquiry.

“A high level officer - a brigadier general - will investigate all cases,” the envoy said.

“The Israeli army has procedures in place, every time a person is being hit, injured (or killed), an investigation is opened, soldiers are questioned.” 

Yasser Murtaja, 30, was a cameraman for Palestinian Ain Media, a production company he co-founded. Photos showed him lying wounded on a stretcher wearing a navy-blue protective vest marked "PRESS" in large capital letters.

The United States has not yet commented on his shooting.

A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the US Agency for International Development (USAID) had approved $11,700 in grant funding for Ain Media last month under a program that supports private sector development.

The official said the grant was for technical assistance and equipment, such as computers.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said Murtaja had been vetted under US government guidelines.

"We are aware of reports that a journalist operating in Gaza was killed in the clashes in Gaza. I don't have specifics about his particular case, but we are looking into it," Nauert told a regular press briefing.

The Israeli army said it did not intentionally target journalists.

The Israeli government has said many of those killed in the protests were militants and that Hamas, which is designated a terrorist organisation by the West, was using the protests as cover to launch attacks along the border.

Asked whether US government guidelines would allow a member of Hamas to receive USAID funding, Nauert said, "I don't know the specifics of the case."

She repeated calls by Washington for "a peaceful dialogue" to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"Certainly the events of the past week and a half have been very troubling," she added.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
