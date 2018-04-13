President Donald Trump said on Thursday the US could re-enter the Trans-Pacific Partnership if it could get a "better" deal.

The decision would mark an abrupt about-face for a president who had campaigned against the deal and swiftly withdrew from it after taking office last year.

"Would only join TPP if the deal were substantially better than the deal offered to Pres. Obama," he wrote in a late night tweet.

The statement came after the White House announced earlier in the day that US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and top economic adviser Larry Kudlow were re-examining Washington's position.

Trump has frequently disparaged multilateral trade deals, calling for example the 24-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) a "disaster."

Policymakers sceptic

But, policymakers in the Asia-Pacific region on Friday responded with scepticism to Trump's initial announcement about the possibility of the US rejoining the trade deal.

"If it's true, I would welcome it," Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting on Friday and before Trump's tweet. Aso added that the facts needed to be verified.