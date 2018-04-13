US Vice President Mike Pence plans to hold four one-on-one meetings with Latin American leaders during his weekend trip to Peru for an international summit where he is filling in for US President Donald Trump.

At the Summit of the Americas, Pence on Saturday will meet Chilean President Sebastian Pinera, Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos, Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra and President Mauricio Macri of Argentina.

The White House said on Thursday that the US vice president is also expected to hold a multilateral meeting with several Caribbean leaders.

The White House said Pence will also meet Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday amid ongoing discussions over the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) between the US, Canada and Mexico.

Pence is expected to use the summit to push for regional partners to further isolate Venezuela while talking up the United States as a trade partner of choice in relation to China, which is increasingly active in developing Latin American relations.

Dimitri O'Donnell has more for TRT World.

Venezuela on the agenda

Trump said he is skipping the summit to focus on the US response to an apparent chemical weapons attack on civilians in Syria. The White House said Pence will reassure allies of the US administration's commitment to the region.