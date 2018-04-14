Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and British Prime Minister Theresa May discussed on Saturday by phone the latest developments in Syria.

According to presidential sources, Erdogan highlighted to May the importance of not further escalating tension in Syria.

Their phone call came after the US, UK and France on Saturday launched air strikes on chemical weapons facilities of the Assad regime. Erdogan said Turkey always condemns the use of chemical weapons, the source added.

May informed the Turkish side of Britain's role in the operation against the Assad regime.

Erdogan said the only way to end the Syrian regime’s persecution of its people through the use of chemical and conventional weapons was to establish a lasting peace in Syria through a political solution.

'We need to get rid of Assad'