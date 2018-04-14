The United States, Britain and France carried out a wave of punitive strikes against Bashar al Assad's Syrian regime on Saturday in response to alleged chemical weapons attacks that US President Donald Trump branded the "crimes of a monster."

As Trump embarked on a White House address to announce the action – taken in defiance of Russia's threat to respond – explosions were heard in the Syrian capital Damascus, signalling a new chapter in a brutal civil war, now in its eighth year.

On April 7 the Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS) and Syria's White Helmets rescue force jointly say more than 40 people died in a "poisonous chlorine gas attack" in Douma, the last opposition-held town in eastern Ghouta near the capital.

Blaming the Syrian regime, they said there are "more than 500 cases" of people with "symptoms indicative of exposure to a chemical agent."

Here are five things you need to know about the attacks.

1: The strikes targeted Syria's chemical weapons programme

The air strikes were aimed at "chemical weapons infrastructure" in what the US billed as a warning against Assad employing such weapons in the future – a warning he has not heeded in the past.

They targeted a scientific research facility in the Damascus area, a chemical weapons storage facility west of the city of Homs and a third location that contained both a command post and a chemical weapons equipment storage facility in the same area, the US military said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) monitoring group said that "scientific research centres" and "several military bases" were hit in the strikes.

2: Naval and air assets were involved

More than 100 cruise missiles were fired, a significant number of which were intercepted by Syrian regime forces, Russia's defence ministry says.

US, British and French "naval and air assets" took part in the strikes, which US defence chief James Mattis said employed more than twice the amount of munitions used in American strikes in Syria last year following the Khan Shaykhun chemical attack. In that assault, the US fired 59 Tomahawk missiles at regime targets.

Britain's defence ministry said that four Tornado jets fired Storm Shadow missiles, while the French defence ministry released video footage of Rafale warplanes taking off to carry out the strikes.

3: Reactions have been mixed

Syrian regime media termed the strikes "a flagrant violation of international law" and said the intervention "is doomed to fail," while Syrians crowded onto the streets of Damascus in noisy demonstrations of defiance.