In the Summit of the Americas in Peru's capital of Lima that has been overshadowed by the Syrian air strikes, the United States and more than a dozen Latin American countries on Saturday warned Venezuela its presidential election next month would be seen as illegitimate by the region unless it restored democratic standards.

US Vice President Mike Pence condemned an April presidential election that is being largely boycotted by Venezuela's opposition after the government of President Nicolas Maduro barred two of the opposition's top leaders -- Leopoldo Lopez and Henrique Capriles -- from running.

Although formally Venezuela was not on the agenda of the summit, the United States sought to have its allies take a tougher position to pressure Maduro, who was not invited to the meeting of the Organization of American States (OAS).

Pence said the White House will not stand by and watch Venezuela collapse.

Yet Bolivian President Evo Morales, a Venezuela ally, expressed his outrage that Maduro had not been welcomed at the regional summit.

TRT World'sDimitri O'Donnell reports from Lima.

Tougher political stance

At the end of the summit, about 15 presidents of the continent and Pence signed a joint statement - the first at the level of heads of state - calling on the Venezuelan government to guarantee free and democratic elections under threat of not recognising the results if they do not comply with these promises.

A summit of Latin American, US and Canadian leaders also vowed a tougher political stance against corruption with a document making a common "commitment" but offering no enforcement measures.

Pence also held brief bilateral talks with the leaders of Mexico and Canada on Saturday about the state of play in their NAFTA renegotiations, saying he was "encouraged" by recent progress towards a deal.