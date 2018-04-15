TÜRKİYE
Turkey confirms senior PKK member killed
Birdal Burhanli, also known as Agiri Mazlum Pirdogan, was killed in the Hakurk-Kani Rash region of northern Iraq on March 21st.
Birdal Burhanli, also known as Agiri Mazlum Pirdogan, was killed in an offensive in northern Iraq on March 21st, the Turkish military has confirmed. / AA
April 15, 2018

The Turkish military has confirmed the death of senior PKK member Birdal Burhanli during Turkish air strikes in northern Iraq on March 21st. 

It says the air strikes targeting the PKK were carried out in the Hakurk-Kani Rash region.

Burhanli, also known as Agiri Mazlum Pirdogan, was on Turkey's most wanted list. 

The PKK - which is designated as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the United States and the European Union - is responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people in Turkey over more than 30 years.

TRT World's editor-at-large Ahmed al Burai explains the significance of Burhanli's death. 

