Saudi Arabia's King Salman on Sunday announced a $150-million (120 million euro) donation for the maintenance of Islamic heritage in East Jerusalem.

"Saudi Arabia announces a $150-million grant to support the administration of Jerusalem's Islamic property," the monarch said at the opening of the Arab League summit in the kingdom's eastern city of Dhahran.

"I name this summit in Dhahran the Jerusalem Summit so that the entire world knows Palestine and its people remain at the heart of Arab concerns," he said.

The funding announcement came as the king reiterated criticism of President Donald Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital and shift the US embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city.

The move has sparked deep anger among the Palestinians – who see East Jerusalem as the capital of their future state – and across the Arab world.