Turkey on Monday said French President Emmanuel Macron will be unable to "break" its partnership with Russia, after he argued the weekend's air strikes against the Syrian regime had driven a wedge between Ankara and Moscow.

NATO allies, including France, have become wary of the flourishing friendship between Ankara and Moscow based on joint efforts to end the seven-year Syrian civil war.

"We can think differently but they (our relations with Russia) are not so weak that the French president can break them," Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

"We have strong relations with Russia," Cavusoglu added. "But our relations with Russia are not an alternative to NATO relations or our allies."

Stoltenberg hailed Turkey's position in NATO, which Ankara joined in 1952 with strong American support to anchor Turkey firmly in the West amid the Cold War.

"Turkey really does a lot for our alliance, despite facing serious security challenges... Turkey is important for NATO and NATO is important for Turkey," he said.

"That is the strength of this alliance: 29 allies, standing together, protecting each other," Stoltenberg added.

'Befitting of a president'

In an interview with French television, Macron suggested that the weekend air strikes against Syrian regime targets had succeeded in engineering a split in the Russia-Turkey alliance.

"With these strikes and this intervention, we separated the Russians and the Turks on this issue... the Turks condemned the chemical strike and supported the operation that we conducted," the French president told BFM TV in an interview.

Russia and Iran are the key allies of Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad and their military intervention in Syria is widely seen as helping him stay in power.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday had welcomed the strikes, which he described as "appropriate" and strongly condemned the alleged chemical attack.

But Cavusoglu said Macron was mistaken in his assessment and said that Ankara "expected statements befitting of a president" and should express himself "more seriously".