Report links PKK drug activities to UK, Germany cells
A Turkish parliamentary commission report points out links between the PKK's cells and drug cartels across Europe.
In this January 10, 2006 file photo, Italian financial police stand by packs of heroin after it was seized from the back of a truck in the Trieste, northern Italy. The drugs had been transporting from Turkey to northern Germany. / AP
April 16, 2018

A report released by the Turkish parliament’s Drug Addiction Research Commission has concluded that the PKK’s drug-related activities are linked to its presence in the United Kingdom and Germany.

The report, seen by Anadolu Agency, was based on information gathered by the Public Health England, Federation of Drug and Alcohol Practitioners and London Security Organisation following the research commission’s visit to the organisations.

According to the commission's report, PKK members are selling illegal drugs and they are in contact with criminal gangs.

The PKK, which is recognised as a terrorist organisation not only by Turkey but also by a number of other countries and international bodies including the US and the EU, is known for providing funds via criminal activities like human trafficking as well as illegal arms and drugs trade.

The group is responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people in Turkey in an armed campaigned that has lasted more than 30 years.

The commission had also visited Germany’s Ministry of Health to gather more information.

The report emphasises on the concreteness of PKK’s drug-dealing in Turkey's borders and its links with its cells in foreign countries.

It also noted that nearly 3 million people used illegal drugs in the UK last year and there were around 400,000 addicts in Germany.

SOURCE:AA
