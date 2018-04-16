A report released by the Turkish parliament’s Drug Addiction Research Commission has concluded that the PKK’s drug-related activities are linked to its presence in the United Kingdom and Germany.

The report, seen by Anadolu Agency, was based on information gathered by the Public Health England, Federation of Drug and Alcohol Practitioners and London Security Organisation following the research commission’s visit to the organisations.

According to the commission's report, PKK members are selling illegal drugs and they are in contact with criminal gangs.

The PKK, which is recognised as a terrorist organisation not only by Turkey but also by a number of other countries and international bodies including the US and the EU, is known for providing funds via criminal activities like human trafficking as well as illegal arms and drugs trade.

The group is responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people in Turkey in an armed campaigned that has lasted more than 30 years.