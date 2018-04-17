A Canadian landscaper accused of serial killings targeting Toronto's gay community was charged on Monday with an eighth murder after police identified the victim from a photograph seemingly taken after his death.

Bruce McArthur, 66, made a brief appearance via video link in a Toronto court where the new charge was announced.

Afterwards, police told a news conference the victim was Kirushna Kumar Kanagaratnam, who moved to Canada from Sri Lanka in 2010.

The Toronto area resident would have been 37 years old at the time of his death, which police put at some time between September 3 and December 14, 2015.

Kanagaratnam did not have any immediate family in Canada, was not reported missing to police in this country, and had no known ties to Toronto's gay community.

"He doesn't quite fit the profile (of the victims) that we've seen before," said lead investigator Detective Sergeant Hank Idsinga.