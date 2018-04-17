The body of a seven-year-old girl who had been raped and strangled was found in India on Tuesday, as the opposition Congress Party called for a so-called "black day" to stage protests over rising crimes against women.

Nationwide protests have been held in the past week over the gang rape and murder of an eight-year-old Muslim girl in Jammu and Kashmir state.

In the latest case, the child's body was found on a building site early on Tuesday, hours after she went missing from a wedding in the Etah district of Uttar Pradesh state.

TRT World'sStaci Bivens reports.

Police said a neighbour who was putting up tents for the wedding had been detained on suspicion of luring the girl to the secluded building.

Etah superintendent of police Akhilesh Chaurasia told AFP the man fled but was arrested within hours.

"We have charged him with the rape and murder of the child. We are awaiting the post-mortem reports but prima facie it looks she was strangled to death," Chaurasia said.

TRT World spoke to New Delhi-based journalist Neha Poonia.

Series of sexual assaults

The authorities and police face mounting pressure over a series of sexual assaults, including the case in Indian-administered Kashmir.

That killing was in January but outrage has mounted as details of the rape emerged. Police say she was drugged and raped for days at a Hindu temple before being beaten to death.

Eight men, all Hindus, have been arrested for the crime.