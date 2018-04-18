Turkey blasted the EU on Wednesday for painting the Fetullah Terror Organization (FETO) – the group behind a defeated July 2016 coup – as an “innocent NGO.”

"It's is extremely wrong to mention FETO as an innocent non-governmental organisation," Omer Celik, Turkey’s EU minister, said, speaking at a news conference in the capital Ankara.

His remarks come a day after the European Commission released a report on the state of Turkey’s EU accession bid, after a one-and-a-half-year hiatus since the last report.

While calling the July 2016 defeated coup attempt, in which more than 250 people were killed and another 2,200 injured, "a traumatic period in Turkey," the report’s description of FETO is unchanged from the November 2016 report, which called the terrorist group the "Gulen movement."