The number of high-rise buildings being planned or built in London has risen above 500 for the first time as the trend to build skyscrapers in the British capital spreads into the suburbs, research showed on Wednesday.

A total of 510 towers were in the pipeline in 2017, up 12 percent from 2016, according to a survey of buildings at least 20 storeys high by New London Architecture, a forum that provides information about planning and development in the city.

London is experiencing a housing crisis as home building has not kept pace with demand, driving up property prices, with rents rising faster than wages and homelessness soaring.

"With London's population continuing to increase and the demand for new homes only getting higher, our view remains that well designed tall buildings, in the right place, are part of the solution," said Peter Murray, the forum's chairman.

Even though London's skyline is soaring, high-rise buildings are still less dominant in the capital than in other major cities like Hong Kong or New York. Direct comparisons are difficult as cities have different definitions of the skyscraper.

More than 90 percent of the new towers are residential and could deliver 106,000 homes, the report said.