China held live-fire exercises off its southeast coast, state media reported on Thursday, in an apparent warning to the democratic, self-ruled island of Taiwan against what Beijing deems as provocative remarks on independence.

Taiwan condemned the exercises, saying "it will absolutely not yield to military threats or inducements."

China's official Xinhua news agency said an air unit of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) ground forces held the exercise on Wednesday.

The PLA said the exercise involved the co-ordination of various types of armed helicopters that detected targets on the water and attacked them.

TRT World spoke with Honk Kong-based journalist Patrick Fok for more details.

Drills in response to Taiwan's 'provocations'

Chinese state media said the drills were a direct response to "provocations" by Taiwan leaders related to what China fears are moves to push for the self-ruled island's formal independence.

China claims Taiwan as its own and considers it a breakaway province.