WORLD
2 MIN READ
Argentines take to streets to protest utility rate hikes
Protesters holding candles - a show of solidarity with those who may no longer be able to afford to light their homes with electricity - approached the country's Congress in Buenos Aires after dark, calling for price increases to be over-turned.
Argentines take to streets to protest utility rate hikes
People take part in a nationwide demonstration to protest against the government's rise in public services rates, in Cordoba, Argentina on April 18, 2018. / AFP
April 20, 2018

Thousands of Argentines took to the streets on Thursday night to protest a sharp spike in gas and electricity rates imposed by the government, as President Mauricio Macri continued to cut subsidies that had ballooned under his predecessor.

Since taking office in December 2015, Macri has gradually unwound the subsidies in a bid to reduce the budget deficit.

But that has fueled inflation, making consumer price rises harder to contain than initially expected.

Both opposition lawmakers and allies argued this week that small businesses and residential users would be unable to keep up with spiraling utility prices.

Recommended

Protesters holding candles - a show of solidarity with those who may no longer be able to afford to light their homes with electricity - approached the country's Congress in Buenos Aires after dark, calling for price increases to be over-turned.

"Enough with the rate hikes!" read a banner carried by a protestor.

Shares in Argentine utilities tumbled earlier today as political opposition to cuts in subsidies for gas and electricity consumption mounted, but the stocks pared losses after a lawmaker clarified future pricing policies.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues