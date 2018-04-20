Thousands of Argentines took to the streets on Thursday night to protest a sharp spike in gas and electricity rates imposed by the government, as President Mauricio Macri continued to cut subsidies that had ballooned under his predecessor.

Since taking office in December 2015, Macri has gradually unwound the subsidies in a bid to reduce the budget deficit.

But that has fueled inflation, making consumer price rises harder to contain than initially expected.

Both opposition lawmakers and allies argued this week that small businesses and residential users would be unable to keep up with spiraling utility prices.