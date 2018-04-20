Israeli soldiers firing Friday from across a border fence killed four Palestinians, including a 15-year-old boy, as several thousand people in blockaded Gaza staged a fourth round of weekly protests on the border with Israel.

Huge black plumes of smoke from the blazing tires engulfed the area, as Israeli troops fired tear gas and live bullets, witnesses said. Gaza's Health Ministry said 445 protesters were injured, including 96 by gunfire.

Some of the injured were overcome by tear gas, hit with rubber-coated steel pellets or hit by shrapnel, officials said.

Reagan Des Vignes reports.

Earlier today, Israeli military aircraft had dropped leaflets urging Palestinians to stay away from the fence and warning that they endanger their lives if they went ahead with their weekly protest.

Hundreds of Palestinians had gathered on the Gaza-Israel border as part of their weekly "Right of Return" protests to press for the return of Palestinian refugees and their descendants to what is now Israel.

The two men killed during today's protest on the Gaza border were identified as Ahmad Abu Aqel, 25, and Ahmad Rashad Al-Athamneh, 24.

Thirty-eight Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since protests and clashes erupted on the Gaza border on March 30.

TRT World 's Muhannad Alami reports from Ramallah.

"Dire humanitarian crisis"

Rights groups have branded open-fire orders as unlawful, saying they effectively permit soldiers to use potentially lethal force against unarmed protesters.