US President Donald Trump accused OPEC on Friday of "artificially" boosting oil prices, drawing rebukes from some of the world's top energy exporters.

"Looks like OPEC is at it again. With record amounts of Oil all over the place, including the fully loaded ships at sea. Oil prices are artificially Very High! No good and will not be accepted!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

It was unclear what triggered the tweet, Trump's first mention of OPEC on social media during his term.

Ministers and delegates were having lunch at the time, to celebrate OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo's birthday, when delegates were alerted to Trump's tweet.

"We in OPEC pride ourselves as friends of the United States," Barkindo told reporters when emerging from the lunch and asked for his response to the tweet.

An OPEC source said delegates were confused by Trump's stance: "Higher oil prices helped the U.S. oil industry and the Americans themselves. The U.S. oil industry would have collapsed if it wasn't for this OPEC deal".

UAE's Energy Minister Suhail Mohamed al-Mazrouei said prices were not artificially high. Asked whether he thought it was fair that the US president was getting involved in OPEC matters, he said jokingly: "Since when is it about fairness?"

Trump, a regular twitter user, has never tweeted about OPEC before although he has regularly attacked cartels that control prices.

The United States is on course to become the world's largest oil producer but it has never participated in OPEC meetings due to tough anti-trust legislation.

US oil prices are near a three-year high, at close to $70 a barrel, and have been rising since OPEC and non-OPEC producers including Russia cut supply in January 2017 to end a global oil glut and price collapse.

Trump's tweet came shortly after officials from top oil exporter Saudi Arabia said they would like to see prices climb even higher and that they were still far from their goal of ending the supply glut.

The cartel is expected to restrain supply through the end of this year, and possibly into 2019.

Three Saudi officials told Reuters this week they would be happy to see oil hit $80 or $100 a barrel.

Higher prices drive up gasoline prices for motorists worldwide and rising energy costs feed inflation.

But higher oil prices have also benefitted the US energy industry, feeding rapid growth in output from shale fields.

US oil output is at record levels.

Despite Trump's comments, oil benchmarks ended the day modestly higher, rebounding from early losses.

Several members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries responded to the tweet, saying prices were not artificially inflated.