WORLD
2 MIN READ
Novruz Mamedov becomes Azerbaijan's prime minister
A former foreign policy assistant Novruz Mamedov was made the country's new prime minister a week after a controversial presidential election which saw Ilham Aliyev re-elected.
Novruz Mamedov becomes Azerbaijan's prime minister
Supporters of Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev celebrate his victory in the presidential elections in Baku, Azerbaijan, Wednesday, April 11, 2018. / AP
April 21, 2018

The Azeri parliament appointed Novruz Mamedov as the country's new prime minister on Saturday.

Mamedov has been a foreign policy assistant to Azerbaijan's President, Ilham Aliyev, since last year. He had previously worked as deputy head of presidential administration.

Aliyev won a fourth term as president of Azerbaijan last week in an election boycotted by major opposition parties and described by election monitors as undemocratic.

Recommended

Seven candidates ran, but critics questioned whether they were actual opponents. Monitors, including the Organisation for Cooperation and Security in Europe, were watching the vote.

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry had said that a report by the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) on the election was unfair and not objective.

But the OSCE had earlier said the election lacked genuine competition and was held in an environment of curtailed rights and freedoms. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'