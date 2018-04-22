Air strikes pounded a opposition-held area near Damascus on Sunday, footage broadcast by Syrian regime TV stations showed, as the Assad regime stepped up efforts to wipe out the opposition's last foothold near the capital.

Thick clouds of smoke rose from the al Hajar al Aswad area and the sound of jets could be heard in broadcasts from the area just south of Damascus that is controlled by both opposition groups and militants from the Daesh and former al-Qaeda affiliate Nusra Front groups.

UNRWA, the United Nations agency that cares for Palestinians, said two Palestinian refugee civilians - a father and son - had been killed in their home in the adjacent Palestinian camp of Yarmouk.

Thousands of homes had been destroyed in Yarmouk in the last four days of fighting, Chris Gunness, UNRWA spokesman, said.

"There must be safe passage for the sick and the wounded and the dying civilians," he said.

"Yarmouk has been transformed into a death camp, like one of the lower regions of hell."

The extremist-held enclave is adjoined by a pocket held by other opposition groups fighting under the Free Syrian Army banner.

TRT World's Alaattin Kilic reports the latest from Gaziantep near the Turkish-Syrian border.