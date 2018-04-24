WORLD
2 MIN READ
Trump might be warming to Macron, but can France save the Iran deal?
Despite sharp differences in political background, age and lifestyle, the presidents seem to have struck up a bond as fellow outsiders who outwitted the establishment to gain power.
Trump might be warming to Macron, but can France save the Iran deal?
Trump escorts France's Macron at the estate of the first US President George Washington in Mount Vernon, Virginia outside Washington. April 23, 2018. / Reuters
April 24, 2018

After a friendly dinner at a US landmark, US President Donald Trump and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron are to get down to business Tuesday on divisive issues like the Iran nuclear accord and international trade.

They are to meet face to face for half an hour, and then again for an hour in a broader meeting with more aides – the climax of of Macron's three-day state visit to Washington.

Trump is deeply unpopular in France and Macron, like other world leaders – from Japan's Shinzo Abe to Britain's Theresa May – is under growing pressure to show voters the benefits of his courtship with the 71-year-old Republican.

Recommended

Looming over it all are two May deadlines that have the potential to wreck already fragile trans-Atlantic relations.

TRT World'sTetiana Anderson reports from Washington.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'