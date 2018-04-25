WORLD
Douma's internally displaced people find refuge in Al Bab mosque
Al Bab has seen plenty of fighting during the war in Syria. Now that the northern city is peaceful, it is welcoming people fleeing conflict in other parts of the country.
People displaced from Douma inside the mosque in Al Bab, Syria. April 25, 2018. / TRTWorld
April 25, 2018

The mosque in the northern Syrian city of Al Bab is not just for prayers. It's also a shelter for Syrians displaced from war-torn areas of the country.

Most evacuees from Douma – the site of a suspected chemical weapons attack – are being accommodated in camps near the town of Al Bab. But there's not enough room for all of them, and new camps are still under construction.

Some people have turned to the mosque in Al Bab, which has opened its doors so internally displaced people can seek shelter.

For many, the mosque has become a temporary home as aid agencies struggle to keep up with the latest wave of displaced people.

Umm Joumah is one of 12 million people displaced within Syria. 

For now, she and the others find themselves living in a mosque, dependent on the largesse of locals.

TRT World 's Alaattin Kilic reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
