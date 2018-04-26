The Armenian parliament will elect the country's new prime minister on May 1, according to a statement posted on the parliament's website on Thursday.

Armenia, which has been gripped by a political crisis for two weeks, is then expected to hold new parliamentary elections.

Serzh Sargsyan quit as prime minister on Monday.

"Armenia is starting a new chapter in its history," Armenian President Armen Sarkissian said in a statement.

TRT World's correspondent Iolo ap Dafydd has more on the latest developments.

Protests still on

Armenia's political turmoil deepened with fresh protests set for Thursday after the opposition accused the ruling party of refusing to cede power, following the resignation of Sargsyan.

Protesters clapped, whistled, beat drums, banged pots and tooted car horns in demonstrations that underscored the political crisis gripping the impoverished former Soviet republic.

Many raised their hands in the air – a sign that the protest movement led by opposition lawmaker Nikol Pashinyan is peaceful – and robed priests joined the rallies in an apparent attempt to prevent possible clashes.

Led by 42-year-old Pashinyan, thousands of demonstrators earlier in the day marched through Yerevan against the ruling Republican Party's unwillingness to transfer power after its leader and former president Sargsyan stood down.