A Pakistan court on Thursday disqualified Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif for violating the country's election laws.

The ruling is seen as another major blow to the ruling party as it prepares for nationwide polls due later this year.

Last July, its leader Nawaz Sharif was ousted from the premiership by the Supreme Court over graft allegations and then barred from politics for life by another decision earlier this month.

Asif - who had earlier served as the country's minister of defence - was found guilty of failing to declare several work permits in the United Arab Emirates, a violation of Pakistan's election laws.

"We declare that the respondent was not qualified to contest the General Election of 2013," read the court's ruling, referring to the country's last nationwide polls.

Asif – a PML-N stalwart and close Sharif aide – is widely seen as an outspoken critic of military interference in Pakistan's politics.

He was serving his fourth consecutive term as a member of the National Assembly, the Pakistani parliament's lower house, before the verdict.

Former prime minister Sharif and his supporters have repeatedly denied allegations of corruption, suggesting they are victims of a conspiracy driven by Pakistan's powerful military to reduce the power of their party.

TRT World spoke to Islamabad-based journalist Kamran Yousaf for latest on the story.

Sharif lambasts courts

Following the latest decision, Sharif lambasted the courts and what he called the persecution of the country's politicians by the military.