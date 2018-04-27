Syrian regime air strikes and shelling killed 17 civilians, including seven children on Friday in the Palestinian camp of Yarmouk in southern Damascus, a Britain-based monitor said.

Regime forces have pounded southern districts of the capital since April 19, to try to expel the Daesh group from the area, after the terrorists refused to leave under an evacuation deal.

That bombardment intensified on Friday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor said, as regime forces advanced against Daesh inside the districts.

"Army units backed by the air force and artillery have advanced on numerous axes" in southern Damascus, including the district of Hajar al Aswad, "after breaking through terrorist defences," regime news agency SANA said.

The advance "inflicted great human and material losses" on the militants, it said.

Syrian regime television said the army has seized control of buildings and a "network of trenches and tunnels" from Daesh in Hajar al Aswad.

In the adjacent neighbourhood of Qadam, two children were killed in "mortar rounds fired by terrorist groups," it said.

The Observatory said pro-government forces took control of "buildings and streets in Hajar al Aswad and Qadam after attacking the districts at dawn."

Regime forces were locked in violent clashes with Daesh fighters on Friday morning, the monitor said.

Heavy air strikes and shelling had targeted Yarmouk and the edges of Hajar al Aswad and Qadam since the early morning.