Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ended informal meetings on Saturday with a promise to reduce border tensions after a high-altitude standoff in the Himalayas last year.

The leaders "underscored the importance of maintaining peace and tranquility in all areas of the India-China border region", Indian's foreign ministry said in a statement following the meeting.

"They issued strategic guidance to their respective militaries to strengthen communication in order to build trust and mutual understanding and enhance predictability and effectiveness in the management of border affairs," it said, adding the two sides will "earnestly implement various confidence building measures".

In a statement on its website, China's foreign ministry said that Xi had told Modi that "a friendly Sino-Indian relationship is a significant, positive factor in safeguarding world stability," adding that "China and India should be good neighbours and good friends".

It did not, however, mention the border dispute.

Instead, Xi emphasised the countries had both traditionally had "an independent foreign policy", an oblique reference to India's discussion with the US, Australia and Japan about balancing against China's growing assertiveness in what the Trump administration has begun to refer to as the "Indo-Pacific" region.

The four countries have been in discussions over trade and security.

"In dealing with great power relations, China persists in strategic autonomy," the foreign ministry quoted Xi as saying.

Beijing "persists in promoting the construction of a new type of international relations based on mutual respect, fairness and justice, and win-win cooperation".

"Friendly atmosphere"

New Delhi has also raised concerns about Beijing's Belt and Road initiative, a global trade infrastructure programme that includes a major project through Pakistan-administered Kashmir, disputed territory that New Delhi claims is illegally occupied.