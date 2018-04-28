French railway workers are continuing their series of two-day strikes against President Emmanuel Macron's reform plans.

Unions plan rolling train strikes through the end of June, and other sectors are also holding scattered walkouts as discontent mounts against Macron's changes to the French economy - but farmers aren't too happy about it.

"If this strike carries on with the same intensity we've seen so far, many industrial firms will be confronted with serious shortages of parts that would lead to stopping production lines," says Christian Rose from the Association of Freight Transport Users.